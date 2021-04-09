Vaccination 'Tika Utsav' From April 11 To 14; PM Modi Implores 'test, Track, Treat'

As the COVID-19 cases across the country continue to rise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a mass vaccination programme from April 11 to April 14 and to observe "vaccination festival". Stating that April 11 is the birth anniversary of Jyotibha Phule and April 14 is the birth anniversary of Baba Saheb Ambedkar, the Prime Minister urged the youth to come forward and help senior citizens and others who need help to register for COVID-19 vaccination.

PM Modi stresses on need to create micro containment zones

Earlier on Thursday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the Chief Ministers of all the states via a virtual meeting to discuss the current Coronavirus situation across the country. During the meeting, he stressed on the need to create "micro containment zones" to effectively contain the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Urging the states to intensify their efforts on a war-footing, the Prime Minister said, "Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and other states have crossed the peek of the first wave and some other states are also moving towards it quickly." Stating that it is worrying and a serious concern for all, he said that India has already crossed the time of peak of the first wave and the growth rate in the second wave is faster than the first.

Expressing disappointment that in some states, people have turned casual as compared to the last time, PM Modi said that the states' administrations have also become lazy. Warning that a challenging situation is emerging again, he urged the states to focus on "Test, Track, Treat", Covid-appropriate behaviour and Covid management. The Prime Minister appealed to states to stress on COVID-19 testing and the target is to do 70 per cent RT-PCR tests.

Current Coronavirus situation in India

As the world continues to grapple with the Coronavirus pandemic, India so far has recorded over 1,30,60,542 positive cases, out of which 1,19,13,292 have recovered successfully, while 1,67,642 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 1,31,968 new cases, 61,899 fresh recoveries and 780 deaths have been reported. As of now, the total number of active cases in the country is 9,79,608.

(Image: NarendraModi, PTI)