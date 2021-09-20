Vaccine Maitri: India To Resume Export Of COVID Vaccines From October, Says Health Min

India will resume export of surplus novel Coronavirus vaccines under the 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative from October but vaccinating its own citizens remain the priority, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday. Briefing the media, he informed that government will receive more than 30 crore vaccine doses in October and the number will go up over 100 crores in the next three months "as Biological E and other companies are bringing their vaccines into the market."

Stressing that vaccinating our own citizens will remain the Centre's topmost priority, Mandaviya said, "Under 'Vaccine Maitri, we will help the world and contribute to COVAX in the fourth quarter.

He said that the excess supply of vaccines will be used to fulfil India's commitment towards the world for the collective fight against COVID-19. COVAX (COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access) is a joint venture between WHO, Gavi and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).

What is Vaccine Maitri?

Vaccine Maitri is a humanitarian initiative undertaken by the Indian Government to provide COVID vaccines to countries around the world. The initiative commenced on January 20, 2021. As of May 9, 2021, India had shipped around 66.3 million vaccines. Of these, over 10 million doses were gifted to 47 nations by the government.

Highlighting the importance of indigenous research and production of COVID vaccines in India, Mansukh Mandaviya said that it is due to the constant efforts and supervision of PM Narendra Modi that India was concurrently undertaking research and production of COVID-19 vaccines in such a big way. "India's vaccination drive has been a role model for the world and it is marching ahead with great speed," he said adding that over four times India has vaccinated over one crore people in a single day.