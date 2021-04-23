Vaccine Production Being Scaled Up; Won’t Be Difficult To Inoculate All Above 18: Official

The Centre on Thursday admitted that COVID-19 vaccine production is getting augmented. ''There is a promising pipeline of vaccine candidates and it will not be difficult to fulfil the obligation of vaccinating those over 18 years of age,'' a senior government official said.

While speaking to ANI, Renu Swarup, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, said that the regulators have permitted stockpiling of doses before Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) so that the vaccines can be rolled out once approval is granted.

"Admittedly, scaling up manufacturing is a complex issue and takes time. However, considering there are three vaccines in India that have been approved which are already in an augmentation mode, it will not be difficult to fulfil the obligation of vaccinating those over 18 years of age," she said.

She added there is "a promising pipeline of vaccine candidates" which can lead to 15-20 million doses being produced per month for use in the country.

'5 More Vaccines in advanced clinical stages': Swarup

Apart from the three vaccines approved for EUA, there are around five more vaccine candidates in the "advanced clinical stages of development" that will help in meeting the increased demand for vaccines in future, said Swarup.

Earlier in January, Covishield by Serum Institute of India (SII) and Covaxin by Bharat Biotech International Ltd. (BBIL) were given authorization. The Russian vaccine Sputnik-V was given emergency authorization in early April.

"Preparations have been made for ramping up capacities for massive production of the vaccines and make them available in the shortest possible times. SII has a manufacturing capacity of about 70 million doses per month of Covishield along with additional facilities for utilization while BBIL has a new facility at Bengaluru which is estimated to produce around 50 million doses per month of Covaxin", she told ANI.

Swarup further said under Mission COVID Suraksha, the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), is facilitating the augmentation of production capacities for Covaxin at a cost of Rs 200 crore. It is expected that the current manufacturing of Covaxin of 10 million doses per month will be enhanced to nearly 100 million doses per month in the next few months, she added.

"Besides, the Government of India has provided nearly Rs 4500 crore to SII and BBIL for commercial production of Covishield and Covaxin," she told ANI.

COVID Vaccine For 18+ From May 1

In order to ramp up the vaccination, the Centre on Monday has announced its vaccination strategy allowing all adults over the age of 18 to get the vaccination from May 1. Currently, only those above 45 are allowed to get vaccine doses. India has administered 12,42,64,553 doses till date across India with 10,80,34,647 receiving the first dose.

Everyone above the age of 18 to be eligible to get vaccine against Covid-19



Vaccine manufacturers incentivized to further scale up their production, as well as attract new national and international players 2/2https://t.co/a1wqdKl6we — PIB India (@PIB_India) April 19, 2021

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Credits: PTI/REPRESENTATIVEIMAGE/@RENUSWARUP/TWITTER)