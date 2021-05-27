'Vaccine Supply Finite,' says Niti Aayog; Requests States To Give Up 'divided Approach'

As the country continues to grapple with the second wave of COVID-19, member of NITI Aayog and Chair of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) Dr. Vinod Kumar Paul on Thursday requested the state governments to stop with the 'divided approach' and come together to augment the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country.

He said, "There is a finite supply of vaccines, and the state governments are well aware of that. They should give up the divided approach and come together to help the central government." He added, "Let's together decide the best course of action and augment the vaccination drive."

Pointing out that the vaccination drive was going on in a "well-managed way" from January to April as compared to May, Dr. Paul affirmed that the Central government had no intention of abdicating its responsibilities to the states as was being claimed, and did so to a certain extent on the continuous appeal by the states for a 'certain degree of flexibility'. He reiterated that now blaming the Central government was 'not right' and stated that the states should instead join hands with the Central government, which is doing all the heavy-lifting, that includes funding the COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers, ramping up approval speed, allocating foreign jabs.

Central govt continuously engaged for procurement of vaccines: Dr. VK Paul

Dr. VK Paul also took the opportunity to refute claims that the government is not doing 'enough' to acquire COVID-19 shots from abroad. He asserted, "The Central Government has remained engaged continuously with all the major international vaccine manufacturers right from mid-2020. Multiple rounds of discussions have happened with Pfizer, J&J & Moderna. The government offered all assistance to have them supply and /or manufacture their vaccines in India. However, it is not that their vaccines are available in free supply. We need to understand that buying vaccines internationally is not similar to buying ‘off the shelf’ items."

“Vaccines are in limited supply globally, and companies have their own priorities, game plans, and compulsions in allocating finite stocks. They also give preference to countries of their origin just as our own vaccine makers have done unhesitatingly for us. As soon as Pfizer indicated vaccine availability, Central Government and the company are working together for the earliest possible import of the vaccine,” he added.

Vaccination Update

Till May 26, India has nearly administered 20.25 crore of COVID-19 vaccine doses. As per data issued by the government, 20,25,29,884 vaccine doses had been administered in India. This includes 98,08,901 healthcare workers who have had their first dose and 67,37,679 who have got their second dose as well. As many as 1,52,42,964 frontline workers have had their first dose while 84,00,950 have got their second dose too.

In the 45-59-year age group, 56,26,09,143 people have got their first dose and another 1,01,11,128 have had their second dose as well. In the 60+ category, 5,73,45,128 people have been administered their first dose while 1,84,11,563 have had their second dose as well. In the newly added category of 18-44 year age group, 1,38,62,428 beneficiaries received their first dose of Covid vaccine across 32 states and Union Territories.

(Credit-PTI/ANI)