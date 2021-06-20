Vaccine Testing Centre In Hyderabad Will Accelerate Output Of 8-10 Cr Doses: KTR To MoHFW

As the demand for the COVID-19 vaccine increases, Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao writes to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, appealing for the establishment of a vaccine testing facility in Hyderabad on a war footing.

KTR stated that Hyderabad has emerged as the vaccination capital of the world by producing one-third of the global vaccine, as Covaxin was developed and also is being manufactured in Hyderabad. There is an urgency to set up a second testing facility, and Hyderabad is an ideal location to host such a facility, as the city has a large number of vaccine manufacturers, Minister mentioned.

“The testing of each batch of vaccine produced in the country is being carried out only in the Central Drug Laboratory, Kasauli. And for the entire process of sending the vaccination batch from Hyderabad to Kasauli takes approximately 30-45 days, which is time-consuming, and cost-intensive. Over the next few months, a significant amount of covid vaccines will be produced in Hyderabad,” said the Minister.

The official reports and projections of the Government of India state that almost 50% of the total covid vaccine supply between August and December 2021 will be from Hyderabad.

“For the projected capacity of a billion doses in Hyderabad between August to December 2021, having a testing center in Hyderabad could result in accelerated output of about 8-10 crore additional vaccine doses per month in the country's overall supply,” KTR said.

As experts predict on the third wave in India between September - December 2021, vaccines are the only solution for this fight against covid, and hence increasing the rate of vaccination is even more critical. Telangana Government will provide its complete support in establishing the facility on a fast track mode, KT Rama Rao stated.

The Minister also stated that the Telangana Government will be able to facilitate land as required in the Genome Valley cluster of Hyderabad which has emerged as the vaccine hub.

Image Source- ANI/PTI