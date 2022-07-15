Vadodara-bound Indigo Flight Diverted To Jaipur Due To 'engine Vibrations'; Probe Ordered

A Gujarat-bound Indigo flight on Thursday was diverted safely to Jaipur as a precautionary measure due to a technical snag in the aircraft, reported ANI citing the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

According to a statement issued by the aviation regulator, the flight which took off from Delhi on Thursday evening had to be diverted to Jaipur late at night after certain vibrations were reported in the engines for a fraction of a second. While the passengers are all safe, a probe has been ordered by the DGCA in the matter.

In its statement, the airline said that IndiGo flight 6E-859, which was operating between Delhi and Vadodara was diverted to Jaipur on 14 July after a caution message was displayed to the pilot during the journey. It further noted that the pilot took the call to divert the flight to Jaipur as a precautionary measure for further checks. Later, the passengers were shifted to an alternate aircraft for their onward journey.

This comes at a time when another Indian airline SpiceJet continues to remain under the radar of the DGCA after multiple incidents of technical faults continue to surface about its aircrafts leading to several diversions and emergency landings in recent months.

