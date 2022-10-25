Vadodara Clash: Republic Accesses Key CCTV Footage; Case Transferred To Crime Branch

In a key development, Republic TV on October 25 accessed the exclusive CCTV footage of the communal clash in Vadodara. This came in connection with the violent clash that broke out between two communities over the bursting of firecrackers at around 12:45 am in Panigate area on October 24 night.

CCTV evidence of the communal clash in Vadodara

As per sources, people were celebrating Diwali and bursting firecrackers when the festival soon turned into vandalism. The incident happened on Monday night when a motorcycle parked in the area caught fire after a rocket firecracker fell on it. Following this, around 400 to 500 people gathered and began pelting stones. Later the matter escalated as many vehicles were torched, several shops were vandalised and streetlights were turned off.

The Vadodara police arrived at the incident spot after receiving the information and began patrolling. While they were carrying out combing operations, petrol bombs were hurled at the convoy. In the visuals, the miscreants can be seen hurling petrol bombs and attacking police vehicles. However, the police later managed to control the situation and detained as many as 19 people on the basis of the CCTV footage. According to police officials, the area is highly sensitive and three incidents of riots have already taken place in the last four months in the same area.

It is pertinent to mention that the Vadodara police have now transferred the case to the crime branch and a detailed investigation has been initiated. Also, a forensic team arrived at the spot in a bid to determine what explosives and materials were used.

DCP Yashpal Jaganiya spoke to the media and said, "An incident of stone pelting occurred near the Muslim Medical center in Panigate last night. Police immediately reached the spot and took the necessary action. The situation completely is under control now. CCTVs were checked and eyewitnesses are being questioned. The case has now been transferred to the crime branch."

Image: Republic TV