Vadodara: Mother Feeds Daughters Rat Poison, Strangles Them To Death

A shocking murder of two young girls has now been revealed by their 43-year-old mother herself after she confessed to the crime before the Vadodara police. While she had murdered them on Monday and tried to commit suicide on Tuesday, details of her confession are now coming to light of how brutally she had carried out this murder and rather why.

In fact, the accused mother named as Daksha Chauhan had mixed rat poison in the 'Chhola Bhatura' she had made as lunch for the girls named as Honey and Shalini, one a graduation student and the other a Class 9 student at Sardar Vinay Mandir.

According to investigating officers, Daksha had been under a lot of pressure and had been in a financial crunch as well. Her husband had cancer and Chauhan was looking after both the daughters by working as a caretaker for an elderly person on a salary of Rs 9000. The pressure was also about the college and school fee of the daughters that she couldn't afford.

Shocking details have also been revealed about how the mother had then strangled the daughters since they had only become unconscious and were still breathing. Daksha had then tried to commit suicide herself by tying a rope to the ceiling fan. "There was a man who had spotted her while she was trying to tie herself to the ceiling fan. He tried to alert others," said an officer of the Karelibaug police station where the complaint has been regustered.

Another part of the investigation has also revealed that right after killing her daughters, she had also gone to meet with her brother and played with his children too. She in fact, had also called a neighbour at 3 am just to 'chit-chat', as it was found out by the police during investigation to corroborate the confession.

In further details given by the Vadodara Police, her husband and she had parted ways more than ten years ago when he was diagnosed with cancer. He is currently living in Viramgam and in fact, had refused to come to the birth of Shalini. It was also found out that Daksha had herself taken the house on rent about 20 days ago in Karelibaug area of Vadodara in a small chawl like society named Akshata Society and had been living on handouts from her maternal family who were also not on good terms with her.

Daksha had earlier tried to commit suicide by eating the same rat poison. When that didn't work, she tried to slash her wrists as well but she just became unconscious. Her third attempt of trying to commit suicide hanging herself from the ceiling fan also was interrupted.