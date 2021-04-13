Vadodara Remdesivir Black Marketing Racket Busted; Gujarat Police Arrest 2 Health Workers

The Prevention of Crime Branch department of Vadodara arrested a doctor and a male nurse on Monday for allegedly selling Covid-19 anti-viral drug Remdesivir illegally. The two were selling the drug which is originally priced at Rs 2,500 at Rs 6,500, informed the police. The police had prior information about the black marketing that was going on.

The police further added that the two have been booked under relevant sections of IPC and disaster management.

“The two have been booked under Sections 406 and 420 of IPC and Disaster Management Act,” added Vadodara ACP, Vimal Gamit.

As information regarding the black marketing was received, the police started the investigation by calling the doctor and pretended to be a relative of a patient and urged for the drug due to an emergency.

“The handout was finalized and a place was fixed for the transaction. The police nabbed him there,” said the police officer.

During questioning, the doctor revealed the name of the male nurse identified as Rahul Wadand who was also involved with him. The second accused was similarly trapped by the police. The male nurse had reportedly conspired with the doctor.

Black marketing of Remdesivir

Recently four people were arrested for selling the anti-viral drug at an illegally higher price from Pune. In another case, two employees of separate hospitals were caught from Maharashtra’s Thane for trying to sell the drug which is in high demand illegally. Culprits are taking advantage of the current need of the Covid-19 drug Remdesivir and causing a disturbance.

As India is facing a growing surge of Covid-19 cases, the government has banned the export of antiviral drug Remdesivir and its active pharmaceutical ingredients. The move was also taken to overtake the shortage that was found in various parts of the country. The ban will remain in place until the Covid-19 situation gets better in the country.

Remdesivir anti-viral medication

Effective against the Covid-19 virus, Remdesivir is an anti-viral medication approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It is the first drug that has received approval from the FDA for the treatment of Covid-19. Patients with severe Covid-19 conditions in hospitals can also be treated with this drug.