Vadra-Congress Abuse Spree Continues, Hurls Afresh 'Mad Modi' Insult Over Rs 2,000 Notes

Vadra-Congress has once again raked up the 'politics of abuses' by hurling afresh insult at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congress leader and MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who is known for his controversial statement got abusive on Wednesday while addressing the issue of the Reserve Bank of India's recent decision over the withdrawal of a Rs 2000 currency note. Hitting out at the Prime Minister, the Congress leader called him 'Pagala Modi' (Mad Modi).

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "He is not Modi but 'Pagala Modi' (Mad Modi). People called him 'Pagala Modi. He is destroying India's economy as again he is trying to stop the circulation of Rs 2000 notes. Congress has previously slammed PM Modi over the RBI announcement on the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation. We said that the move was typical of our self-styled Vishwa guru who follows the method of first taking action and then thinking second".

He further said, "Congress come and catch us and we will jump this is what BJP wants. AICC national president Mallikarjun Kharge including me has protested over such an issue since Day One. There will be protests against every Unconstitutional activity".

As per the RBI's announcement, the banks have been directed to stop issuing Rs 2,000 currency notes and end its circulation with immediate effect. The deadline has been set to September 30, 2023.

BJP's West Bengal President Sukanta Majumdar spoke exclusively to Republic and slammed the Congress leader for stooping low by using insulting remarks against PM Modi. He said, "We condemn the usage of these kinds of words, especially against the honourable position like the Prime Minister. This is not the first time other Congress leader including him has used such degrading words against PM Modi. This is not new for us but every time the citizens of the country have given them a befitting reply. And I hope in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024 they will get the response.

Majumdar further stated that he is clueless why Adir Ranjan makes such a statement but extend his support on the mad remark and said, "Yes our PM Modi is mad, he is mad for the country, for the people and mad son of Bharat Mata"

However, this is not the first time Adhir Ranjan has got engaged in politics of abuse and stirring a row. Earlier, he insulted President Droupadi Mumru by calling her 'Rashtrapatni' after which he issued a public apology. While PM Modi has himself asserted that Congress has abused him a total of 91 times.