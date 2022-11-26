Vadra-Congress Defends Ex-party MLA Asif Khan For Abusing Delhi Cop; Blames Police Instead

After former Congress MLA Asif Khan, who allegedly abused a police officer in the Shaheen Bagh area of New Delhi, was arrested along with two people on Friday, the grand old party has now blamed the cop. Issuing the first response, Congress leader Udit Raj stated that the Delhi Police must have 'manhandled' Asif, as a result of which the retaliation took place.

Congress defends abusive neta

Congress leader Udit Raj said, “I don’t know the truth behind it. I haven’t spoken to Asif and the other party people yet. I need to talk to party people in that area to know what happened. But if he has broken the law, the law will take its own course."

Defending the 'abusive' leader and blaming the cop, Udit Raj said, "We cannot say anything, the party will look into the matter. However, he must have been instigated. The party needs to know if he was provoked or if any circumstances compelled him to do so. Sometimes, the intention is not bad, the action is the result of adverse circumstances."

"The party will look into the matter and the truth will come out. Until and unless Asif Khan tells the party people about the incident, I can not say anything. This is the BJP allegation, I don’t know the truth yet. His version of the incident has to be also taken into account. If he has assaulted and abused the police officer, the law will take its own course," he added.

Former Congress MLA arrested for abusing cop in Delhi

Former Congress MLA Asif Khan was arrested on Saturday along with two people under IPC Sections 186 and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) in connection with the incident. The other two people detained have been identified as Minhaz and Shabir.

His arrest comes a day after he was questioned by police for holding a gathering without permission from the State Election Commission. Notably, he held a gathering of about 20-30 people in front of Taiyyab Masjid for his daughter Ariba Khan who is contesting the Delhi municipal polls from the Congress party.

When sub-inspector Akshay asked Khan whether he had obtained permission for the meeting, Khan became aggressive and started misbehaving with him, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Esha Pandey said. The police officials were abused and threatened by the Congress leader.

In a purported video of the incident that went viral on social media, Khan can be seen addressing a gathering while the sub-inspector trying to stop him. Notably, the MCD polls are slated for December 4.

Watch the video here: