Vadra Congress Politicises PM Modi's Aero Show Visit, Calls It 'political Stunt'

Politics erupted after the inaugural ceremony of Asia's biggest Aero show in Bengaluru on Monday. The Congress party has taken a step forward to politicise the five-day Aero India 2023 event taking place at Yelhanka Air Force station, which aims to develop and take the defence industry towards self-reliance.

In an effort to politicise the aero show, the Congress party questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called his presence in Bengaluru a "political stunt," noting down that the poll-bound state of Karnataka will undergo assembly polls later this year.

The opposition party alleged that PM Modi and other BJP leaders visited the state to gain political pace and garner votes. It said, "PM and JP Nadda visit to the poll-bound states and these deeds are done to gain a title."

"Aero show keeps on happening every year but why do BJP leaders, especially the Prime Minister visit it? It's a political stunt to gain votes in the poll-bound state. If Karnataka had any other issue related to border, water or language, he wouldn't have visited," it added.

The BJP has hit back at the Congress party over its remarks on Aero India 2023 by mentioning that the aero show will bring over 75,000 crore investments in the defence industry, promoting India's vision of 'Make in India, Make for the World.'

Starting on February 13, Asia's biggest aero show will focus on displaying indigenous equipment/technologies and forging partnerships with foreign companies. According to sources, over 800 exhibitors will participate in the five-day event, of which 699 are Indian nationals and over 100 are foreign exhibitors.



