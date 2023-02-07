Vadra Congress Rakes Up Rafale Issue In Rajya Sabha, Digvijay Singh Repeats Old Jibe

After Rahul Gandhi's Adani rant in Parliament, Rajya Sabha MP Digvijay Singh went on a rampage about the Union government's 'Amrit Kaal' initiative. Singh, a senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, said the 'Amrit Kaal' initiative will only benefit the rich and sideline the poor. He also cited Rahul Gandhi's 'Suit-Boot Ki Sarkaar' jibe in the motion of thanks to the President following her address.

Digvijay Singh also went on to read excerpts from the Hindenburg Report and asked, "Why can't we discuss the Hindenburg Report?"

Ruling Party MPs Interject

BJP MPs in the Rajya Sabha interjected to Digvijay Singh's rant and objected to the slew of allegations he levelled. They also took objection to the language used by Congress leaders.

Earlier this week, the Congress MP said, "We need PM Modi’s statement on the Adani issue, which has affected the lives of people and lost crores of money. We want a discussion under rule 267. We won’t back down till the PM agrees to have a discussion in Parliament."

Singh also demanded that the central government investigate the series of allegations made by the Hindenburg report.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi went on a rant in the Lok Sabha on the current dispensation's relationship with Gautam Adani.

"The relationship began several years ago when Narendra Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat. One man stood shoulder to shoulder with Narendra Modi, was loyal to him and helped him construct the idea of a ‘Resurgent Gujarat’. The real magic began when Narendra Modi reached Delhi in 2014," Rahul Gandhi said.

Ravi Shankar Prasad, member of Parliament and BJP leader, said the accusations made by the Congress were preposterous and baseless. "Everything in the Narendra Modi-led government is done fairly and properly and is designed in a manner to ensure the growth of the country," he said speaking to reporters on Tuesday.