Vagsheer, The Last Of Six Submarines Under Project 75, Launched

The Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders here on Wednesday launched INS Vagsheer, the last of the six submarines under Project 75. The submarine was launched by Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar.

Post-launch, the submarine will undergo a comprehensive and rigorous set of tests and trials for more than a year to ensure that it is fully combat-worthy, Kumar said.

Interacting with reporters, Kumar said the submarine was launched before its scheduled unveiling.

The submarine also increases the country's marine security, but it is also an example of self-reliance, Kumar said.

An MDL official said with every submarine the indigenisation component has seen an increase. In the case of Vagsheer, it is 40 per cent, it added.

Named after sandfish, a deadly deep water sea predator of the Indian Ocean, the first submarine 'Vagsheer' was commissioned in December 1974. It was decommissioned in April 1997.

The new submarine is the incarnation of its earlier version, as according to naval parlance a ship never ceases to exist. Even after a ship/submarine is decommissioned, a new ship/submarine replaces the old one with the same name.

Kumar said the government has taken an important decision of building a diesel engine with the help of the defence industry through the Make-1 process.

He was referring to Project-75 (I) which envisages indigenous construction of six modern conventional submarines (including associated shore support, engineering support package, training and spares package) with contemporary equipment, weapons and sensors including Fuel-Cell based AIP (Air Independent Propulsion Plant), advanced torpedoes, modern missiles and state of the art countermeasure systems.

This would provide a major boost to the indigenous design and construction capability of submarines in India, in addition to bringing in the latest submarine design and technologies as part of the project.

For the first time, a marine diesel engine will be made in India. The industry partner will get a grant of up to 70 per cent, Kumar said.

In November 2020, the Navy commissioned the fourth submarine under Project-75. In February, the sea trials for the fifth submarine, INS Vagir, commenced.

Speaking at the function, Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, Flag Office CnC, Western Naval Command, said so far four submarines have been commissioned under the Project-75 --- INS Kalvari, INS Khanderi and INS Karang, and INS Vela- have already been commissioned.

These are very advanced and modern submarines and they have increased the capability of the Indian Navy. Since these submarines are new, they have new technologies and sensors. This has improved our combat efficiency and surveillance. We hope that Vagir (the fifth submarine) is inducted into the Indian Navy by the end of the year, Singh said.

The vice admiral said INS Vagsheer will undergo trials and be commissioned in the Navy in a specific time frame.