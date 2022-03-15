Vaiko Demands Solution To 'frequent' Attacks By Lankan Navy On TN Fisherman

Rajya Sabha MDMK member Vaiko on Tuesday asked the government to find a solution to the "frequent attacks" by the Sri Lankan navy on Tamil Nadu fishermen.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the Upper House, Vaiko said for the past 38 years, fishermen from Tamil Nadu have been targeted repeatedly by the Sri Lankan Navy and their boats destroyed.

"When there was a cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, they warned our fishermen in the sea itself that if we lose the match this time, nobody will go home alive," Vaiko claimed.

"You will be killed and the same thing happened. They lost the match, we won the match. Next day, the four fishermen were cut to pieces and their bodies were floating in the sea," he alleged.

The MP said even on Monday Tamil Nadu fishermen were attacked.

"This has become the order of the day...I would request the Government of India to take a serious note of this and stop this practice of attacking and killing our fishermen," Vaiko said.

In his Zero Hour mention, Venkataramana Rao Mopidevi (YSRCP) requested the Union Government to compensate the fishermen for the losses incurred due to the imposition of restrictions by the government on fishing and fish trading activities during naval events and naval exercises at Visakhapatnam.

Elamaram Kareem (CPI-M) raised an issue related to ICDS, NHM and Mid Day Meal, which is now known as PM Poshan Scheme.

He said around 60 lakh women, 26 lakh anganwadi workers and helpers, 27 lakh Mid Day Meal workers and 10 lakh ASHA workers deliver the services to each household of the country.

"But, they are not recognised as workers. They are treated as volunteers and are given a meagre amount as an honorarium. The minimum wages are not extended to them," he said.

Kareem said thousands of these workers are holding a dharna in the national capital raising these issues.

"So, I appeal the government to look into this matter," he said. V Sivadasan (CPI-M) said a majority of anganwadis are working without proper space and they don’t have basic amenities. He made a case for increasing the salaries of teachers of anganwadis.

BJP member Ajay Pratap Singh demanded prohibition and regulation on the use of Corex and Iodex, claiming they are being used as intoxicants.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu remarked that the Health Minister may take note of the issue and then brief him later.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)