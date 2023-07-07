Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Introduces Blanket Ban On Cameras, Laptops & Tabs During Yatra

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has issued an absolute prohibition on bringing cameras, laptops, and tablets into the sacred cave of Mata Vaishno Devi, citing security concerns and the need to preserve the shrine's holiness.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Katra Vipin Chandran told Republic that this is part of the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of the Shrine Board and will be implemented strictly by Jammu and Kashmir Police from the very start of Yatra to the holy cave of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji Shrine.

“We have established multiple checkpoints starting from Ban Ganga and anyone found carrying these gadgets will be dealt with and the devices will be seized. We have established a process that anyone who wants to carry these gadgets needs to obtain permission from Police,” he added

The Shrine Board has also installed banners at several places asking pilgrims to ensure that they don’t carry cameras, laptops, and tablets on the yatra track. Pilgrims have been also advised by the Shrine Board to keep these gadgets at Katra before starting their journey towards the holy cave.

(A notice board by Shrine board instructing pilgrims to leave non-allowed devices before embarking on Maa Vaishno Devi track.)

An official of the Shrine Board informed Republic that the board has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for pilgrims who will be going to pay obeisance at the Holy cave, they can keep their cameras, laptops, and tablets in the cloakroom of the Shrine Board or Tourism Department at Katra.

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine is the most visited shrine in Jammu and Kashmir where more than 91 lakh pilgrims paid obeisance at Holy Cave last year. In 2023, 5.24 lakh pilgrims visited Shrine in the month of January, 4.14 lakh in February, 8.94 lakh in March, 10.18 lakh in April, 9.95 lakh in May, and 11.95 lakh in June which takes the total pilgrimage to more than 50 lakhs in the first half of 2023.

Jammu and Kashmir Police along with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been taking multiple measures to ensure safe and secure pilgrimage for people from all parts of the country as yatra remains the target of terror groups. In May 2022, terrorists carried out a sticky bomb attack on a bus carrying Vaishno Devi Pilgrims to Jammu after paying obeisance at Vaishno Devi, four pilgrims lost their lives while 24 others were injured in the attack. The attacker was arrested in January 2023 and turned out to be a government teacher named Arif Ahmed who carried out an attack on the directions of handlers from across the border.