Vaishno Devi Shrine Board To Deliver Prasad To Those Who Couldn't Take Yatra Due To COVID

Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, along with the Postal Department of Jammu and Kashmir, has started home delivery of prasad for devotees who cannot undertake the pilgrimage to the shrine due to COVID-19 pandemic. The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi (SMVD) Shrine Board has prohibited pregnant women and elderly who have underlying health conditions from undertaking the yatra in light of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Ramesh Kumar Jangid, CEO Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, said The Board has launched three different categories of 'prasad' which will be available to the public. This prasad will be provided on a no-profit, no-loss basis by the SMVD and can be booked online or via call.

“When a devotee makes booking, puja is performed in their name and prasad is packed. The prasad is dispatched within 72 hours in coordination with the postal department,” he added.

Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine reopens for pilgrims

The yatra to the Holy Shrine resumed on August 16. Supplementary facilities like Helicopter, Battery Operated Vehicles and Passenger Ropeway between Bhawan and Bhairon Ji have also been pressed into service for the visiting pilgrims.

The Mata Vaishno Devi Temple reopened after being shut for 5 months during the COVID-19 lockdown. As per their current SOP issued by the SMVD, it is mandatory for the pilgrims to book their yatra online. They have also made it compulsory for people to have the 'Aarogya Setu' app on their phones and face mask/covers.

Only the asymptomatic people will be allowed to undertake the yatra and anyone coming from outside of J&K will need to compulsorily get an antigen test. They have also requested pilgrims from outside to get a COVID-19 negative test certificate from an ICMR approved lab not older than 48 hours from the journey in order to have a hassle-free yatra.

