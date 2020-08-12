Vaishno Devi Shrine To Open From August 16; Only 5000 Pilgrims To Be Allowed Daily

A maximum of 5000 pilgrims will be allowed per day to visit Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, Jammu, from August 16 to September 30 after the reopening of religious places in the Union Territory on August 16, according to officials.

The order issued by the secretary of the State Executive Committee of the Disaster Management, Relief Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Department, said that there shall be a ceiling of maximum 5,000 pilgrims per day till September 30 this year and added that of the 5,000 pilgrims every day, a maximum of 500 pilgrims every day could be from outside the Union territory.

Pilgrims to undergo antigen test

The order also made the registration of pilgrims through online mode mandatory. It further stated that the entry of pilgrims will be staggered in a way to ensure that no more than 600 people would be gathered in the main Bhawan area including pilgrims, security personnel and other service providers. Those visiting from outside Jammu and Kashmir and pilgrims residing within red zones in the union territory will undergo mandatory Covid-19 antigen testing, the order said.

J&K govt issues SOP for re-opening religious places

In the light of the Covid-19 pandemic, the J&K administration has also laid down guidelines for opening of religious places from Sunday. The guidelines strictly prohibits the entry of those below 10 and above 60 years in the religious place premises. Social distancing to be strictly maintained including the use of masks. Only asymptomatic persons to be allowed. Sprinkling of holy water, prasad not being allowed, and the Aarogya Setu app will be mandatory for all the devotees, the administration said.

