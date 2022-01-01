Vaishno Devi Stampede: 4 Out Of 16 Patients Admitted Still Critical, Informs Senior Doctor

While the tragic Vaishno Devi stampede has created a situation of concern, rescue operations are still underway and people are undergoing treatment at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Multispeciality Hospital and other nearby hospitals. Meanwhile, around 15-16 patients are said to be admitted to the multispeciality hospital, few of them are critically injured, informed Clinical Director and Neurosurgeon, Dr JP Singh on Saturday.

While speaking to Republic, he informed that several patients have been admitted to the hospital while only a few of them are critically injured while others will be discharged after giving first aid by Saturday evening. Also, the CT scans of the patients were normal, the senior neurosurgeon informed. "We received information on the casualties around 2:30 AM and further under the Disaster Management Protocol, the hospital administration was ready to receive the patients. The first patient arrived at 3:00 AM and at that time all the consultants of the emergency care, critical care, orthopedics, neurosurgeons, and cardiac surgeons were ready", he added.

Earlier in the day, while addressing a media briefing, Dr JP Singh informed that no fatal injuries have been reported so far from the patients and a total of 16 patients have been received in the hospital out of which four are in serious condition. "Some of the serious patients are facing convulsions and are falling unconscious repeatedly. They have been admitted to the critical care unit in the hospital. Other patients are likely to be discharged by today evening after giving proper first aid", he said.

Meanwhile, J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh has also visited the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital to check on the injured people admitted following the stampede incident in Katra.

Vaishno Devi stampede

The horrific Vaishno Devi stampede was reported on New Year's Eve, leading to the death of 12 devotees and several injuries while a heavy rush of devotees arrived at the shrine atop Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir. The injured people were immediately rushed to nearby hospitals and are undergoing treatment. A total of 12 bodies has been recovered so far and rescue operations are still underway. Meanwhile, the yatra which was halted for the time being has now been resumed and registrations are already ongoing. An inquiry has also been ordered in the matter for which a committee will be formed.



