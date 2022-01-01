Vaishno Devi Stampede: Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh Offer Condolences To Families Of Victims

Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, and many others expressed grief over the tragic incident that took place at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine on New Year's Eve. Taking to Twitter, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that he was deeply pained by the accident and informed that he has spoken to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. During the phone call, Shah was assured of necessary measures being taken to help the injured.

माता वैष्णो देवी मंदिर में हुई दुखद दुर्घटना से हृदय अत्यंत व्यथित है। इस संबंध में मैंने J&K के उपराज्यपाल श्री मनोज सिन्हा जी से बात की है। प्रशासन घायलों को उपचार पहुँचाने के लिए निरंतर कार्यरत है। इस हादसे में जान गँवाने वाले लोगों के परिजनों के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 1, 2022

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh termed the incident as "heart-wrenching" and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.

The tragedy due to a stampede at Mata Vaishno Bhawan is heart-wrenching. Anguished by the loss of lives due to it. My condolences to the bereaved families in this sad hour. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 1, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh have also expressed grief over the accident, which has claimed lives of 12 people.

माता वैष्णो देवी मंदिर में हुई दुर्घटना में कई लोगों की असामयिक मृत्यु का समाचार हृदय विदारक है। स्थानीय प्रशासन एवं भाजपा कार्यकर्ता राहत एवं बचाव कार्य में लगे हैं। शोकाकुल परिजनों के प्रति संवेदनाएं तथा घायलों के शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की कामना करता हूँ। ॐ शांति — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 1, 2022

I’m immediately rushing to #Katra to take stock of the situation arising out of the tragedy at Mata #VaishnoDevi Shrine. I look forward to have a detailed discussion with the administration and report it back to Hon’ble PM Sh @NarendraModi. — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) January 1, 2022

Meanwhile, MoS Jitendra Singh has also headed towards the incident site to take stock of the situation arising at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. He will also have a detailed discussion with the Jammu and Kashmir administration and further report it back to PM Modi. PM Modi has been closely monitoring the situation for making sure the earliest support to the pilgrims.

Vaishno Devi stampede

The horrific Vaishno Devi stampede was reported on New Year's Eve, leading to the death of 12 devotees and several injuries while a heavy rush of devotees arrived at the shrine atop Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir. The injured people were immediately rushed to nearby hospitals and are undergoing treatment. A total of 12 bodies has been recovered so far and rescue operations are still underway. Meanwhile, the yatra which was halted for the time being has now been resumed and registrations are already ongoing. An inquiry has also been ordered in the matter for which a committee will be formed.

(Image: PTI/ANI)