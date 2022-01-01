Vaishno Devi Stampede: Deputy Commissioner Speaks To Republic On Tragedy As Yatra Resumes

Providing key details on the injured pilgrims of the Vaishno Devi stampede, Reasi Deputy Commissioner Charandeep Singh spoke to Republic and said 4 people have been discharged. The Dy Commissioner also said that the preliminary report has stated that the tragedy occurred near Mata Vaishno Devi's Bhawan. At least 12 pilgrims lost their lives, and several were injured in a stampede, triggered by a heavy rush of devotees at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, J&K.

Dy Commissioner Charandeep Singh on Vaishno Devi stampede:

"It is a very unfortunate incident. According to the preliminary report, the incident took place near Bhawan. 12 pilgrims have died and 15 people were injured and 4 have been discharged. Yatra has been resumed going on in a regulatory way while the cause will be known after the inquiry," added the official.

#EXCLUSIVE | Vaishno Devi stampede: Reasi Deputy Commissioner Charandeep Singh speaks to Republic as Yatra resumes.



Vaishno Devi stampede: 12 lives lost, 15 sustains injuries

The cause of the chaos is not yet known however it is clear that there was a massive rush of people on the narrow lanes ahead of the new year. The Jammu and Kashmir administration has ordered a high-level inquiry into the matter. According to the Temple shrine board statement, the incident took place at around 2 AM on Saturday and rescue & evacuation operations were immediately launched by the Shrine Board authorities.

Home Minister Amit Shah got in touch with J&K LG Manoj Sinha while PM Modi is personally monitoring the whole situation. The Prime Minister under PMNRF has announced ex gratia for both deceased's kin and injured one's while financial assistance have also been declared by the J&K administration.

J&K Lieutenant Governor Sinha has stated that an Inquiry Committee headed by Principal Secretary (Home) with ADGP, Jammu, and Divisional Commissioner as members, will investigate the matter and report to the administration at the earliest. The committee is likely to visit the incident spot in J&K's Karat today.