While at least 12 people were killed and several others injured in the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir, witnesses to the unfortunate incident recalled the chaotic situation that was seen during the festive and jovial gathering around midnight.

Speaking to Republic, one of the witnesses informed about a totally tense situation that arose due to the stampede. "I came with two people out of which one was killed in the stampede, while another one has got a fractured leg. It was all a tense and disturbing situation here", he said.

Another witness to the incident who recounted the horrific accident was one of the pilgrims headed towards the shrine. "This happened during the time when the devotees were sleeping late at night while several others arrived at the spot creating a crowded situation. However, when the police tried to control the crowd it led to a stampede, and further, all those who were sleeping got trampled upon by the crowd. There were at least 70,000 people gathered at the spot and it was a horrific sight to be witnessed by all of us." he recalled.

Meanwhile, the yatra to Vaishno Devi shrine has been now resumed after a brief halt due to the stampede outside the sanctum sanctorum on Trikuta hills in Reasi district.

Vaishno Devi stampede on New Year's eve

The incident which was reported on New Year's eve led to the death of 12 pilgrims followed by several injuries after a heavy rush of devotees arrived at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine on Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir. The injured people were immediately rushed to various hospitals and are undergoing treatment.

So far, a total of 12 bodies have been recovered till morning, and rescue operations are still underway. Meanwhile, expressing his condolences over the fatalities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of those who lost their lives. Along with that, J&K LG Manoj Sinha has also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of those killed and 2 lakhs for those injured.

