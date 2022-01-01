In a tragic incident, 16 individuals lost their lives and 20 got injured in a stampede in Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. As authorities gained control and managed the situation on the ground, the Yatra has been resumed afterwards. Republic Media Network spoke with the injured individuals who have witnessed the stampede while coming downhill after paying their obeisances at the temple.

'People ran for their lives,' says eyewitness

A youngster who was injured in the incident told Republic Media Network that he had come to visit the shrine with his cousin and his friend. While speaking about the horrifying accident, he informed that "a huge crowd gathered at the temple site as they were trying to go out after paying obeisances. He claimed that meanwhile, Police began lathi-charge to manage the crowd, after which people started running and they fell on each other causing ruckus."

He added many individuals got injured in the stampede as people pushed each other. He said that he somehow managed to get out of the stampede in time and also pushed out his cousin, who got badly injured. While he is in better health now, his cousin is still being treated and on a ventilator.

Another injured pilgrim from Delhi informed that the returning pilgrims started running and that caused a stampede like situation, people were stepping on each other to run for their lives. He said that the incident occurred around 2-2:30 am. He was accompanied by his wife and kids, who luckily remained uninjured, while he twisted his ankle as someone pushed him from behind and he fell on the ground. He also denied the claims of lathi charge by police personnel.

Union Minister of States for Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh visited the temple site and had an elaborate discussion with hospital authorities. Addressing the media, he said, that those who have been hospitalised are in a stable condition. According to the MoS, the chaos erupted due to a 'new trend' where people want to offer prayers to Mata Vaishno Devi on the 1st of January. He also added that this trend includes a lot of youth. The administration has taken note of it and a new framework will be made to manage it. Some innovative doable methods can also be enforced, he added.

At incident spot in & around Gate No.3 at Mata #VaishnoDevi Shrine, accompanied by DGP Sh Dilbagh Singh & senior officers.Have noted down some do-able correctable measures.Shall share the same at meeting with Shrine Trust management.Also some innovative steps could be introduced. pic.twitter.com/1lTRph0uuA — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) January 1, 2022

Vaishno Devi stampede: 16 lives lost

The cause of the chaos is not yet known, however, it is clear that there was a massive rush of people on the narrow lanes ahead of the new year. The Jammu and Kashmir administration has ordered a high-level inquiry into the matter. According to the Temple shrine board statement, the incident took place at around 2.15 AM on Saturday and rescue and evacuation operations were immediately launched by the Shrine Board authorities.

Home Minister Amit Shah got in touch with J&K LG Manoj Sinha while PM Modi is personally monitoring the whole situation. The Prime Minister under PMNRF has announced ex gratia for both deceased's kin and injured one's while financial assistance has also been declared by the J&K administration.



Image: Republic/ Twitter