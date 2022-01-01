Vaishno Devi Stampede: Govt Considers Online Darshan To Control Crowd In Future

Detailing the media on the Vaishno Devi stampede tragedy, Union Minister of States for Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh briefed the media and added that those who have been hospitalised are in a stable condition. According to the MoS, the chaos erupted due to a 'new trend' where people want to offer prayers to Mata Vaishno Devi on the 1st of January. He also added that this trend includes a lot of youth and so the administration is considering taking help from technology to control this trend.

"A trend has started that a lot of youth are reaching Vaishno Devi on New Year's eve. The traditional pilgrims used to come during festivals like Diwali, Dussera, Sankranti but now a new trend has started where people want to have darshan on January 1. We are planning to bring screens, and steps like online darshans like it happens in Tirupati so that such crowd is not seen again. We will also try to take technical help. We also need counselling for people as such amount of gathering can cause a problem to control. We are planning on how can we improve the situation. We have also made arrangements if anyone needs to be shifted," added Jitendra Singh.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh briefs media after visiting victims

Vaishno Devi stampede: 12 lives lost, 15 sustains injuries

The cause of the chaos is not yet known however it is clear that there was a massive rush of people on the narrow lanes ahead of the new year. The Jammu and Kashmir administration has ordered a high-level inquiry into the matter. According to the Temple shrine board statement, the incident took place at around 2 AM on Saturday and rescue & evacuation operations were immediately launched by the Shrine Board authorities.

Home Minister Amit Shah got in touch with J&K LG Manoj Sinha while PM Modi is personally monitoring the whole situation. The Prime Minister under PMNRF has announced ex gratia for both deceased's kin and injured one's while financial assistance have also been declared by the J&K administration.

