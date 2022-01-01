Vaishno Devi Stampede: J&K Govt Orders 3-member Panel Inquiry; Report In 7-days

The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) administration on Saturday issued an official order for a probe into the Vaishno Devi stampede incident which left 12 travellers dead. The government under the direction of J&K L-G Manoj Sinha has formed a 3-member committee to investigate the tragic incident. The committee comprises Principal Secretary to the Government (Home Department), Additional Director General of Police (Jammu) and Divisional Commissioner (Jammu).

The committee has been asked to examine in detail, the causes and reasons behind the incident, point out lapses and fix responsibility thereof as well as suggest the appropriate SOPs and measures for preventing recurrence of such incidents in future. The 3-member committee will submit a detailed report on the incident in a week’s time.

Earlier on Saturday, the Divisional Commissioner (Jammu) Raghav Langer had issued a statement sharing that the bodies of four victims of the stampede had already been dispatched to their native places, while the process to send the rest of the bodies was in progress. He further stated that the Yatra had resumed progress with strict adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs) and COVID guidelines.

Vaishno Devi stampede: 16 lives lost

The incident which was reported on New Year's eve led to the death of 16 pilgrims followed by several injuries after a heavy rush of devotees arrived at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine on Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir. The cause of the chaos is not yet known, however, it is clear that there was a massive rush of people on the narrow lanes ahead of the new year.

According to the Temple shrine board statement, the incident took place at around 2.15 AM on Saturday and rescue and evacuation operations were immediately launched by the Shrine Board authorities. The injured people were immediately rushed to various hospitals and are undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, expressing his condolences over the fatalities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of those who lost their lives. Along with that, J&K LG Manoj Sinha has also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of those killed and 2 lakhs for those injured.