Last Updated:

Vaishno Devi Stampede: J&K Govt Orders High-level Enquiry; Rs 10 Lakh For Victims' Kin

The J&K administration has ordered a high-level inquiry into the stampede that broke at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, killing a dozen pilgrims on New Year's Day

Written By
Gloria Methri

Image: PTI/Republic


The Jammu and Kashmir administration has ordered a high-level inquiry into the stampede that broke at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, killing a dozen pilgrims who had come to pay their obeisance on New Year's Day. The stampede, triggered by a heavy rush of devotees at around 2:45 am, claimed 12 lives and left at least 14 people injured, officials said on Saturday.

The injured have been admitted to various hospitals, including Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, and the condition of many of the injured was stated to be “serious”. J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh informed that an argument reportedly broke out between some pilgrims which resulted in people pushing each other, followed by a stampede. The yatra was briefly halted due to the incident. 

High-level committee to probe Vaishno Devi stampede

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has stated that an Inquiry Committee headed by Principal Secretary (Home) with ADGP, Jammu, and Divisional Commissioner as members, will investigate the matter and report to the administration at the earliest. The committee is likely to visit the incident spot in J&K's Karat today. 

READ | PM Modi announces 2 lakh ex gratia for kin of Vaishno Devi stampede victims

Meanwhile, the administration has announced an ex-gratia of Rs.10 lakh to the next of kin of those who died in the tragic incident and Rs.2 lakh will be given to those who were injured, said Sinha, adding that the Shrine board will bear the cost of treatment of injured.

PM Modi monitors situation in J&K, announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia

Besides this, the LG also briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah about the incident. Sinha informed that the PM is personally monitoring the situation and has assured all the help in the rescue operations that were underway. 

READ | J&K: 12 pilgrims killed & 13 injured in stampede at Shri Vaishno Devi Bhawan, Yatra halted

The Prime Minister's Office also announced an amount of Rs 2 lakh each from the PM's National Relief Fund to the families of deceased victims and a compensation of Rs 50,000 to the injured. Taking to Twitter. PM Modi had expressed grief over the incident and prayed for the recovery of those injured in the stampede. 

READ | Fire breaks out in Trikuta mountains of Mata Vaishno Devi shrine; no damage reported


Vaishno Devi stampede: Shrine Board shares helpline numbers

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has released the following helpline numbers to aid the rescue operations at the shrine

  • 01991-234804 01991-234053
  • PCR Katra 01991232010/ 9419145182
  • PCR Reasi 0199145076/ 9622856295
  • DC Office Reasi Control room 01991245763/ 9419839557

The Mata Vaishno Devi cave shrine is situated at an altitude of 5,200 ft in the Reasi district of J&K and generally attracts close to a million devotees every year. The operations of the pilgrimage site are managed by the Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, which provides battery car and ropeway services to the pilgrims to reach the top of Trikuta hills for darshan.

READ | J&K LG pays obeisance at Vaishno Devi shrine; prays for peace in Union Territory
Tags: Vaishno Devi, Vaishno Devi stampede, Jammu and Kashmir
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND