Vaishno Devi Stampede: J&K Govt Orders High-level Enquiry; Rs 10 Lakh For Victims' Kin

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has ordered a high-level inquiry into the stampede that broke at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, killing a dozen pilgrims who had come to pay their obeisance on New Year's Day. The stampede, triggered by a heavy rush of devotees at around 2:45 am, claimed 12 lives and left at least 14 people injured, officials said on Saturday.

The injured have been admitted to various hospitals, including Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, and the condition of many of the injured was stated to be “serious”. J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh informed that an argument reportedly broke out between some pilgrims which resulted in people pushing each other, followed by a stampede. The yatra was briefly halted due to the incident.

High-level committee to probe Vaishno Devi stampede

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has stated that an Inquiry Committee headed by Principal Secretary (Home) with ADGP, Jammu, and Divisional Commissioner as members, will investigate the matter and report to the administration at the earliest. The committee is likely to visit the incident spot in J&K's Karat today.

Spoke to Hon'ble Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji. Briefed him about the incident. A high level inquiry has been ordered into today's stampede.



The Inquiry Committee will be headed by Principal Secretary (Home) with ADGP, Jammu and Divisional Commissioner, Jammu as members. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) January 1, 2022

Deeply pained at the loss of lives due to stampede at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine. My condolences to the families of the deceased & prayers with the injured. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) January 1, 2022

Meanwhile, the administration has announced an ex-gratia of Rs.10 lakh to the next of kin of those who died in the tragic incident and Rs.2 lakh will be given to those who were injured, said Sinha, adding that the Shrine board will bear the cost of treatment of injured.

PM Modi monitors situation in J&K, announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia

Besides this, the LG also briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah about the incident. Sinha informed that the PM is personally monitoring the situation and has assured all the help in the rescue operations that were underway.

The Prime Minister's Office also announced an amount of Rs 2 lakh each from the PM's National Relief Fund to the families of deceased victims and a compensation of Rs 50,000 to the injured. Taking to Twitter. PM Modi had expressed grief over the incident and prayed for the recovery of those injured in the stampede.

Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to JK LG Shri @manojsinha_ Ji, Ministers Shri @DrJitendraSingh Ji, @nityanandraibjp Ji and took stock of the situation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2022



Vaishno Devi stampede: Shrine Board shares helpline numbers

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has released the following helpline numbers to aid the rescue operations at the shrine

01991-234804 01991-234053

PCR Katra 01991232010/ 9419145182

PCR Reasi 0199145076/ 9622856295

DC Office Reasi Control room 01991245763/ 9419839557

The Mata Vaishno Devi cave shrine is situated at an altitude of 5,200 ft in the Reasi district of J&K and generally attracts close to a million devotees every year. The operations of the pilgrimage site are managed by the Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, which provides battery car and ropeway services to the pilgrims to reach the top of Trikuta hills for darshan.