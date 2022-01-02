Vaishno Devi Stampede: J&K LG Manoj Sinha To Chair Key Meeting With Shrine Board Today

A day after 12 pilgrims lost their lives in an unfortunate stampede at the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in J&K's Katra, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha is set to chair a meeting with the shrine board today. LG Sinha, who is also the chairman of the Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, will preside over the board meeting on Sunday.

The stampede occurred at around 2:15 am, triggered by a heavy rush of devotees who had come to pay obeisance at the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine to mark the beginning of the New Year. The rescue operation was launched promptly by a joint team of the Shrine Board, the district administration, police and the CRPF, the government spokesman said in a statement, adding "the situation was brought under control within a span of five minutes."

LG Manoj Sinha has been personally monitoring the whole situation since early Saturday morning and also visited the Super-Specialty Hospital, Kakryal, and enquired about the health of the injured pilgrims and interacted with them. He also directed the officials to ensure that the ex gratia amount of Rs 10 lakhs for the deceased and Rs 2 lakhs for the injured, already announced by the government, should be released in favour of the legal heirs on priority in a hassle-free manner, a spokesperson said. He also said that the Vaishno Devi yatra is going on smoothly and about 27,000 pilgrims offered prayers at the cave shrine during the day.

Inquiry committee probes Vaishno Devi stampede

Meanwhile, the members of the inquiry committee constituted to investigate the incident visited the site of the occurrence at Bhawan last evening and took a first-hand account. The officers interacted with the Chief Executive Officer, SMVDSB, Deputy Commissioner Reasi, SP Katra, Commanding Officer CRPF, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Bhawan and other officials and also scrutinized the video footage, the spokesman said.

However, prima facie it appears that some kind of minor scuffle between a few pilgrims may have led to the stampede near Gate no.3, where the pathway has a steep gradient.

(With inputs from agency)

Image: Republic/PTI