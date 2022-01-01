Vaishno Devi Stampede: Protests Against Admin As 12 Die; PDP's Mufti Slams Admin, Police

In the aftermath of the Vaishno Devi stampede tragedy, protests broke out in Katra against the administration. Several pilgrims and devotees gathered to raise their voices against the mishap. At least 12 pilgrims lost their lives, and several were injured in a stampede, triggered by a heavy rush of devotees at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir.

Protests take place against the administration:

#BREAKING only on Republic | Vaishno Devi stampede: Protests take place against the administration.



Tune in to watch #LIVE here-https://t.co/3AdouRdizw pic.twitter.com/mZDAXOnj7R — Republic (@republic) January 1, 2022

Mehbooba Mufti slams J&K Admin & Police

PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti tweeted saying, ''neither the administration nor the police are carrying out their duties.''

I am also saddened by the tragic accident at Vaishno Devi & neither the administration the nor police are carrying out their duties. Instead they are engrossed in threatening people into silence. My condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) January 1, 2022

Eyewitnesses recall tragic incident

Speaking to Republic, one of the witnesses reported about a totally tense situation that arose due to the stampede. "I came with two people out of which one was killed in the stampede, while another one has got a fractured leg. It was all a tense and disturbing situation here," he said.

Another witness to the incident who recounted the horrific accident was one of the pilgrims headed towards the shrine. "This happened during the time when the devotees were sleeping late at night while several others arrived at the spot creating a crowded situation. However, when the police tried to control the crowd it led to a stampede, and further, all those who were sleeping got trampled upon by the crowd. There were at least 70,000 people gathered at the spot and it was a horrific sight to be witnessed by all of us," he recalled.

Vaishno Devi stampede: High-level inquiry ordered

The incident that was reported on New Year's eve led to the death of 12 pilgrims followed by several injuries after a heavy rush of devotees arrived at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine on Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir. The injured people were immediately rushed to various hospitals and are undergoing treatment.

Image: Republic World