Vaishno Devi Stampede: Shrine Board Issues Statement, Shares Details Of Incident And Probe

An official statement on Vaishno Devi Stampede has been released by the Shrine Board which states that the unfortunate incident started at around 2:15 am near gate number 3 at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan. The statement also added that the rescue operation was immediately started. A total of 12 people have lost their lives while 13 others have been injured and shifted to hospital.

"At around 2:15 am, an unfortunate stampede happened near gate no. 3 at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan. Rescue and evacuation operations were immediately launched by the Shrine Board authorities, District Admin and Police: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board," mentioned the official release.

Vaishno Devi Stampede: What happened and aftermath

In an unfortunate incident reported on New Year's Eve, at least 12 pilgrims lost their lives, and several were injured in a stampede, triggered by a heavy rush of devotees at the famous Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir. The stampede occurred shortly after midnight and the injured persons were rushed to the hospital, officials said on Saturday.

Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha have also announced Ex-gratia of Rs10 lakh each would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to stampede and Rs.2 lakh to injured. Shrine board to bear the cost of treatment of injured.

Speaking to Republic, one of the witnesses informed about a totally tense situation that arose due to the stampede. "I came with two people out of which one was killed in the stampede, while another one has got a fractured leg. It was all a tense and disturbing situation here", he said.

J&K govt orders high-level enquiry

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has ordered a high-level inquiry into the stampede that broke at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine. J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has stated that an Inquiry Committee headed by Principal Secretary (Home) with ADGP, Jammu, and Divisional Commissioner as members, will investigate the matter and report to the administration at the earliest. The committee is likely to visit the incident spot in J&K's Karat today.

Image: ANI/Republic