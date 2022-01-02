Vaishno Devi Yatra Resumes Smoothly After Stampede, 27k Pilgrims Offer Prayers On Jan 1

Despite the early Saturday morning stampede that killed 12 people and left nearly 15 others injured, the Mata Vaishno Devi yatra resumed smoothly, an official spokesperson said, adding that about 27,000 pilgrims offered prayers at the cave shrine during the day. After the tragic incident on New Year, the Yatra was resumed on Sunday afternoon. The rescue operation was launched promptly by a joint team of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, the district administration, police and the CRPF, the government spokesman said in a statement, adding "the situation was brought under control within a span of five minutes."

He said Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who is also the chairperson of the shrine board, has been personally monitoring the whole situation since early morning and also visited the Super-Specialty Hospital, Kakryal, and enquired about the health of the injured pilgrims and also interacted with them. Moreover, MoS Dr Jitendra Singh had also informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was personally taking the stock of the situation.

Vaishno Devi stampede: Relief announced for the victims' kin & those injured

The J&K Government has directed the officials to ensure that the ex gratia amount of Rs 10 lakhs for the deceased and Rs 2 lakhs for the injured, already announced by the government, should be released in favour of the legal heirs on priority in a hassle-free manner, the spokesman said. PM Modi, under PMNRF, announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for the deceased's kin and Rs 50,000 for the injured ones.

Vaishno Devi stampede: Inquiry update

Meanwhile, the members of the inquiry committee constituted, under the direction of the J&K Government to probe the incident visited the site of the occurrence at Bhawan this evening and took a first-hand account. The officers interacted with the Chief Executive Officer, SMVDSB, Deputy Commissioner Reasi, SP Katra, Commanding Officer CRPF, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Bhawan and other officials and also scrutinized the video footage, the spokesman said. He said the committee mentioned that further details are being sought after which any conclusive findings can be drawn.

Vaishno Devi stampede: What initial findings suggest

However, prima facie it appears that some kind of minor scuffle between a few pilgrims may have led to the stampede near Gate no.3, where the pathway has a steep gradient, the spokesman said. As per the PTI report, the ADGP and Divisional Commissioner lauded the efforts of the field teams of Shrine Board, district administration, Police and CRPF, who were manning the Bhawan area, for their prompt action and bringing the situation immediately under control, thereby averting any further loss.

(With PTI inputs)