Vaishno Devi Yatra Resumes With COVID Norms & SOPs; Bodies Of 4 Victims Sent Home

After the tragic Vaishno Devi stampede left 12 dead, and several others injured, the first official statement was issued by members of the high-level committee formed to probe the tragedy on Saturday afternoon. As per Divisional Commissioner (Jammu) Raghav Langer, the bodies of four victims of the stampede had already been dispatched to their native places, while the process to send the rest of the bodies was in progress. The senior official also revealed that the bodies of all deceased persons have been identified, and relatives of 10 had been contacted and informed. A high-level probe into the incident has been ordered by the J&K LG, he revealed.

"We are dispatching the bodies of the deceased to their home town with full respect. Two bodies have already been dispatched to Haryana and Nowshera in the Rajouri district (J&K). Two more bodies were also sent off to Delhi," the divisional commissioner told PTI.

"Out of 15 injured admitted to the Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital at Kakriyal, four were discharged and the rest are stable," Langer said, adding that the priority of the administration is to provide the best possible treatment to the injured. "The condition of all the injured is stable and a team of doctors is monitoring them," he shared.

Yatra resumes with COVID norms, SOPs

Post the unfortunate incident, the Yatra has resumed progress with strict adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs) and COVID guidelines, the divisional commissioner said. He also shared that the committee had started its work and will share the details as to what caused the stampede as the probe progresses.

He further stated that the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has released helpline numbers to facilitate family members of visiting pilgrims who wanted to get in touch with their dear ones.

Vaishno Devi stampede on New Year's eve

The incident which was reported on New Year's eve led to the death of 12 pilgrims followed by several injuries after a heavy rush of devotees arrived at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine on Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir. The injured people were immediately rushed to various hospitals and are undergoing treatment.

So far, a total of 12 bodies have been recovered till morning, and rescue operations are still underway. Meanwhile, expressing his condolences over the fatalities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of those who lost their lives. Along with that, J&K LG Manoj Sinha has also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of those killed and 2 lakhs for those injured.

(With agency inputs)

Image: ANI/Republic