IIT Bhubaneswar successfully conducted the 54th Inter IIT Sports Meet – between 14th to 21st Dec 2019 at the greenfield sports complex. This was for the first time in the history of Inter IIT, a second-generation IIT was co-hosting the event and in this perspective, it assumed a lot of historical significance. Tusharkanti Behera, Minister of State (Independent Charge), E & IT, Sports & Youth Services, was the Chief Guest for the event.