Centre: Validity Of Expired Driving Licence, Vehicle Registration Extended Till Dec 31

Road transport and highways ministry on Monday said the validity of crucial documents such as driving licence, permits and vehicle registration, fitness certificates, and other documents that expired since 1 February and could not be extended due to the Coronavirus lockdown, will be now valid up to 31 December 2020.

This is the third such extension announced so far. In March, the government had said that these documents would be valid till June 30. The deadline was then revised to 30 September on 9 June.

In a statement, the Ministry said the decision has been taken after considering the situation still continuing due to conditions for prevention of the spread of COVID-19 across the country.

"...it has further advised that the validity of all of the above-referred documents whose extension of validity could not or not likely be granted due to lockdown and which had expired since 1st of Feb, 2020 or would expire by 31st Dec 2020, the same may be treated to be valid till 31st of December 2020. Enforcement authorities have been advised to treat such documents valid till 31st of December 2020."

This step of the Ministry is likely to help out the citizens in availing transport-related services, the statement further said.

MoRTH has decided to extend the validity of Fitness, Permits, Licenses, Registration or other documents till the 31st of December 2020 to prevent spread of #COVID19 across the country. Read more: https://t.co/I6F6vFzaxU — MORTHINDIA (@MORTHIndia) August 24, 2020

Coronavirus outbreak

With a single-day spike of 61,408 infections, India's COVID-19 tally mounted to 31,06,348 on Monday, while the death toll climbed to 57,542 with 836 fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the Union Ministry data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people recuperating from COVID-19 has crossed 23 lakh pushing the recovery rate to over 75 per cent, while the case fatality rate, maintaining a steady downward trajectory, has further dropped to 1.85 per cent, it said. A cumulative 3,59,02,137 samples have been tested up to August 23 with 6,09,917 being tested on Sunday.

(PTI Photo)

