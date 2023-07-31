Valleyites Also Bear The Brunt Of Soaring Vegetable Prices

Vegetable inflation has deeply hit the common people in the country and residents in Kashmir have no different story to narrate. Just when the vendors and consumers were grappling with sky rocketed prices of tomatoes, the prices of almost all vegetables got doubled since last 10 days, courtesy unseasonal rains and hailstorms, which eventually led to the lack of vegetable supply in markets. Also, the supply chain got disrupted due to the damaged crops owing to heavy rains in the valley.

While brinjal is currently priced at ₹80/kg in Kashmir, saag is being sold at ₹60-80/kg, bottle gourd is priced at ₹70/kg and bitter gourd is being sold at ₹120/kg. Whereas, peas are being sold at ₹120/kg and tomatoes are being priced at ₹250/kg in Kashmir.

Blaming the government for the inaction on the price hike, a resident of Rainawari in Kashmir said that tomatoes were being sold at ₹250, which was totally unaffordable for the middle class people like her. She concluded by saying that the government was doing nothing about it.

Speaking about the sharp rise in the prices, wholesaler vegetable and fruit traders are of the opinion that the rains in the valley are responsible for the high costs. Bashir Ahmad, President at Fruit Mandi Parimpora said the heavy rains across the country have disrupted the local production, which has led to severe price hike.

Prices of vegetables have been burning a hole in the consumers’ pockets in Kashmir due to the high prices of vegetables as it has clearly exceeded the purchasing capacity of middle-class consumers. Incessant and erratic rains over two weeks in the valley have curbed the output of local agricultural crop, which has also delayed planting and crop damage at the ripening stage.

Moreover, there has been a reduced supply of the vegetables that were usually sourced from hilly regions in and around the valley again resulting in shortage and higher prices of the vegetables pressing on the need of price regulation and market oversight and to eliminate black marketing and price cartels.