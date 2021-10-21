Valmiki youth died of heart attack: Agra police

Agra, Oct 21 (PTI) The Agra police on Thursday claimed that sanity worker Arun Valmiki, who died in police custody last week, had died of a heart attack.

Agra’s Superintendent of Police Muniraj G made the claim citing the findings of a panel of doctors who conducted the autopsy on the Valmiki youth.

The autopsy of the deceased youth was conducted by a panel of doctors and according to post mortem, he had died of myocardial infarction, that is, heart attack, said the SSP in a video statement.

Arun had been held by the police for allegedly stealing Rs 25 lakh from the ‘malkhana’ of the Jagdishpura police station, where he died on Wednesday. The police had claimed to have recovered a sum of Rs 15 lakh from his house in the Lohamandi locality.

Reacting to the SSP’s claim of Arun’s death due to a heart attack, his family members asserted that he died in police custody due to torture by the police.

He had no chance of suffering a heart attack as he was quite healthy and had no health problem, they said.

The SSP, however, insisted that all guidelines of the National Human Rights Commission in cases of custodial deaths were strictly adhered to in this case and the ‘panchnama’ in the case was conducted by a magistrate.

Arun was accused of stealing the money on Saturday night from the "malkhana" (a storage house where items confiscated by police are kept) of the Jagdishpura police station, where he worked as a cleaner.

Following the theft, six police personnel, including the station house officer, were suspended by the additional director general of police of the Agra zone.

During the probe, police had rounded up several suspects. Arun was one of them as he had access to the "malkhana". He was arrested on Tuesday.

Police recovered Rs 15 lakh during the raid at his house before his health deteriorated and he died, the SSP had said earlier.

Later an inspector, a sub-inspector and three constables, who were on duty at Jagdishpura police station when the accused died, were suspended after an uproar in the city over the incident.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid accompanied by former state minister Naseemuddin Siddiqui visited the deceased youth’s house on Thursday, a day after Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited Arun’s house and met his family members.

Khurshid said that he has come to meet Arun’s family and provide them with legal help to fight for justice.

“We have come here to provide legal help to the family members. We have come along with a team of lawyers to assist the family so that they can get justice,” Khurshid said. PTI CORR RAX RAX

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)