Value Of DRDO's Products, Systems For Army Stands At Rs 2.75 Lakh Crore: Govt

The government on Monday said that the value of systems, products and technologies developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and inducted into the Services or in the process of induction stands over Rs 2.75 lakh crore. The Minister of State for Defence, Shripad Naik, told Rajya Sabha 149 defence capital acquisition contracts were concluded in the last three years.

"Out of which, 58 contracts worth about Rs 1,38,727.16 crore were placed with foreign vendors," he said. He further said that 91 contracts worth about Rs 76,955.73 crore were placed with Indian vendors for procurement of defence equipment for the Army.

READ | DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy Awarded Honorary Fellowship By Royal Aeronautical Society

READ | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Congratulates DRDO For Successful Night Trial Of Agni-II

'Explore new ways for enhancing synergy': Rajnath Singh

Earlier in November, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had said that the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and domestic defence industry should explore new ways for enhancing synergy to achieve the goal of self-sufficiency.

Addressing the DRDO Industry Synergy Summit 2019 at Hyderabad through video conferencing, Singh said defence public sector units (DPSUs), industry, research institutes and armed forces need to work in tandem to achieve the target of incorporating at least 25 artificial intelligence-based products into defence in near future.

"Raksha Mantri appreciated that DRDO has nurtured more than 1,800 industries which are actively working together to produce defence systems. He asked the DRDO and industry to explore new ways for enhancing synergy to achieve the goal of self-sufficiency," a government press release said.

READ | IIT Roorkee Teams Up With ISRO, DRDO On Space Technology

READ | Rajnath Singh Calls For Increased Synergy Between DRDO, Domestic Defence Industry

(With input from agencies)