Values Inculcated By Lord Ram Inspiration For 'sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas': PM Modi

Ayodhya (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said Lord Ram’s rule was the inspiration behind his government’s "Sabka Saath, Sabja Vikas" motto, as he spent an evening in Ayodhya where lakhs of "diyas" lit up the banks of the holy Saryu.

PM Modi linked the BJP government mantra that suggests inclusive development during his speech at the Ram Katha Park. He went on to make another short address at Ram ki Paidi where a record 15.76 lakh earthen lamps arranged on the river bank were lit by volunteers.

Modi was on his first visit to Ayodhya after he laid the foundation stone of a Ram temple at the once disputed Ram Janmabhoomi site on August 5, 2020. In the week, Modi offered prayers at the Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines in Uttarakhand.

After offering prayers to Ram Lalla at the makeshift temple, the prime minister reviewed the progress of the construction work.

Modi also performed a symbolic coronation of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita at the Ram Katha Park.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, "The values inculcated by Lord Ram through his words, thoughts and rule are the inspiration for 'sabka saath, sabka vikas' (collective effort, inclusive growth)." The PM said Lord Ram's ideals are a beacon of light for people aspiring for a developed India in next 25 years and give the "courage to achieve the most difficult goals".

Asserting that a picture of Lord Ram, his brother Lakshman and Mother Sita is inscribed on the original copy of the Constitution, he said, "That is another guarantee of our constitutional rights." He, however, stressed that more the resolve of performing duties is strengthened, the more the concept of Ram Rajya will be realised.

"We will have to reiterate our resolve. We have to learn as much as we can from Shri Ram," he said.

The prime minister also said he got the deity's "darshan" due to his blessings.

"I am happy that people of Ayodhya, entire UP and world are witnessing this event. As we are celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava', the determination like Lord Ram will take the country to new heights," he said referring to the Deepotsav celebrations.

This was the sixth edition of Deepotsav, organised every year by the Yogi Adityanath government the day before Diwali. Around 15.76 lakh diyas were lit on the banks of the Saryu during the celebrations, a Guinness World Record. The PM was welcomed by Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on his arrival. Immediately after reaching Ayodhya for the celebrations, the PM went to the makeshift Ram temple and offered prayers to Ram Lalla. He lit an earthen lamp there and performed an "aarti".

Modi was also briefed by officials on the construction going on for a grand Ram temple at the site. PM Modi also witnessed a 3-D holographic projection mapping show at Ram ki Paidi, along with a grand musical laser show.

Earlier in the day, artistes enacting the roles of Lord Ram, his brother Lakshman and Goddess Sita descended from a "pushpak vimana", a helicopter, at the Ram Katha Park.

They were received by Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his deputies Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak.