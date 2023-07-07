Van-bus Collision In Delhi's Jyoti Nagar Leaves 3 Dead, 8 Injured

Three people, including a woman, died and eight were injured on Thursday after a van collided with a DTC bus on the flyover near Loni Gol Chakkar in northeast Delhi's Jyoti Nagar, police said.

Impact of the accident was such that both the vehicles were damaged badly, they said.

The deceased were identified as Savita Devi (55) and Jitender (25). The third deceased, a male, is yet to be identified, police said, adding three of the injured, including the van's driver, are in critical condition.

According to police, there were passengers in the bus but they all escaped unhurt.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said, "On Thursday, at about 12.30 pm, a Maruti Eeco van jumped the road divider and collided head-on with a DTC bus coming from the other side. The DTC bus was going from Bhajanpura to Nandnagri. There were 11 persons in the van which was running as a taxi." The injured were rushed to GTB Hospital where three people were declared dead while eight others are being treated, he said.

The injured have been identified as -- Nitesh (25), his two sisters aged 14 and 9, Nand Kishore Chaudhary (45), his wife Reena (42) and 14-year-old son, driver of the van Shiv Kumar and Manzoor Ansari (35).

Savita Devi, who died in the accident, was Nand Kishore's mother-in-law, police said.

"A case was registered under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Jyoti Nagar police station, and further investigation is in progress," the DCP said.

Nand Kishore, whose mother had died nearly a year ago, also lost his mother-in-law in the accident.

Nand Kishore had hired the private van after arriving at Anand Vihar railway station from Bihar's Muzaffarpur where he, along with his family, had gone to perform the rituals of his mother's death anniversary.

Nand Kishore's son Nipunj said that police informed him about the incident.

"My father, mother Reena Chaudhary, brother Siddhant and grandmother (nani) were coming from Muzaffarpur where they had gone to attend the death anniversary of my grandmother.

"They got down from the train at Anand Vihar railway station and took the cab. The vehicle had an accident in which my 'nani' has died, while Siddhant is currently admitted in the ICU at GTB Hospital," Nipunj said.

Shiv Kumar, the driver of the van, also got injured in the incident. His sister-in-law said that Shiv has been driving the cab for the last two years. "He has two sons who are married. His wife is no more. I came to know about the accident at 4 pm," she said, adding he received injuries to his hands and legs.

Neha, who was among the eight injured people, said the van was overloaded.

"I was coming from Bareilly in UP to drop my cousin, Sadhana, to her house in Delhi. We took the cab at around 12 pm. My brother, Nilesh, and Sadhana also got injured," Neha said.