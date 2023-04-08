'Vanakkam Chennai': PM Modi Shares Beautiful Bird's Eye View Of Tamil Nadu Capital; Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday shared a bird's eye view of Chennai as he inaugurated the Rs 1,260 crore New Integrated Terminal Building (Phase-1) of the Chennai International Airport and flagged off the Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express.

The breathtaking video shared by PM Modi showed MA Chidambaram Stadium, also known as Chepauk Stadium, and Marina Beach along the Bay of Bengal. The video was shared with the caption "Vanakkam Chennai!" (Hello Chennai!).

I love the vibe of Chennai, says PM Modi

Participating in celebrations commemorating the 125th Anniversary of Sri Ramakrishna Math in Chennai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he is love in with the vibe of Chennai. He also said that he felt inspired and energetic after meditating at the Vivekananda House, where the legendary monk had stayed in 1897.

"Ramakrishna Math is an institution that I deeply respect. It has played an important role in my life. I am among the Tamil people, for whom I have great affection. l love the Tamil language, Tamil culture and the vibe of Chennai," said PM Modi.

"Today I got the opportunity to visit the Vivekananda House where Swami Vivekananda had stayed here after he returned his famous trip of the West. Meditating here was a special experience I feel inspired and energetic. I am happy to see that ancient ideas are reaching the younger generation through modern technology here," he said.

Flanked by monks of the Ramakrishna Mission, PM Modi paid floral tributes to a portrait of Swami Vivekananda. "Vivekanandar Illam" (Vivekananda House) in the city is a historic place where the iconic monk stayed for nine days in 1897.