'Vandals Identified By Police': Tri-services Warn Agitators Over Agnipath Protests

Issuing a stern warning to the vandals who partook in the anti-Agnipath protestors, Lieutenant General Anil Puri, Additional Secretary, Department of Military Affairs, on Sunday asserted that the photos of the agitators are with the Police and them. Addressing the tri-services' briefing aimed at clearing the air around the military recruitment scheme in view of the protests, he urged youngsters to prepare for the recruitment.

"The scheme is specifically designed keeping the youth of the country in mind. In the coming time, 50% of the population will be youth so the Indian Army has to be reflective of the youth dividend. They should prepare themselves for the opportunity, physical basically. Their photos have been taken by everyone. The photos are with the police and us. Better they should prepare for this opportunity. I am sure they are ready to work with us," Lt General Puri said, adding that the focus of the scheme is on youth.

'No place for vandalism, police verification 100%,' says Lt Gen Anil Puri

Asserting that the Indian Army is a foundation of discipline, LT General Anil Puri added that there is no place for arson and vandalism in the forces. He went on to say that army aspirants will have to submit a certificate proving that they were not part of vandalism and arson incidents.

Addressing the press conference regarding Agnipath scheme, Puri said, "Indian Army's foundation in the discipline. Express your anger, but there is no space for arson and vandalism. Every individual will give a certificate that they were not part of a protest or vandalism. Police verification is 100%, no one can join without that."

He added that if any FIR is lodged against the aspirants then they cannot join the forces. "They (aspirants) will be asked to write as part of the enrollment form that they were not part of the arson, their police verification will be done," he added.

The Agnipath scheme provides for the recruitment of youths aged between 17.5 and 21 years for four-year service with a provision to retain 25% for regular service. For 2022 recruitment, the government extended the upper age limit to 23 years.