Vande Bharat Delhi-Dehradun Route Train Pelted With Stones Near Muzaffarnagar Station

Stones were pelted at the Delhi to Dehradun Vande Bharat Express on Sunday evening. The incident took place around 7 pm when the train was about to reach Muzaffarnagar station. Swinging into action, the railway police took cognisance of the damage. The stone hit one of the windows cracking the glass shield. No injuries have been reported so far.

The Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express is India's 18th and Uttarakhand's first. The new train was inaugurated on May 25 this year. According to sources, the train has been attacked thrice this week since Thursday. Vande Bharat Express trains running on different routes have been attacked multiple times.

In the last six months, incidents of stone pelting on Vande Bharat Express train have been reported from Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka.

GRP and RPF take action

The Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) have taken a number of steps to prevent such incidents. Pelting stones at trains is a criminal offence under the Railways Act. The offender can face imprisonment which can extending up to 10 years.

The railways, in a statement to Republic, said the stone were pelted on executive coach. "Seat number 13-14 of coach E-1 was attacked. Stones were pelted on running train near Muzaffarnagar station. The RPF has registered a case in the mentioned incident," the railways said.

The Delhi division of the railways has mobilised RPF to catch hold of the culprits.