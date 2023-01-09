Vande Bharat Express Attacked Again In West Bengal; Attackers Break Glass Windows

Another incident of stone pelting was reported on the Vande Bharat Express in West Bengal. The incident was reported between Chandanpur to Vardhaman stations at about 6.40 am. The window glasses were broken in the attack. Notably, the train was attacked on January 2 and 3 in two separate incidents back-to-back days in the state.

The train was attacked when it was on its way from Howrah to New Jalpaiguri. Stones were hurled on the train when it was about to leave Hooghly and enter the Burdwan district.

Vande Bharat Express pelted with stones on two consecutive days

"On 03.01.23, at about 17.57 hrs, Train No. 22302 DN (Vande Bharat Exp) arrived at MLDT. On checking found a stone pelting mark on the glass surface of coach no. C-3 and C-6. On inquiry, it came to know that in the morning around 13.20 hrs, while the said train was going in up direction towards NJP, before arriving at NJP in the yard area the stone pelting incident happened in both C-3 and C-6 coach," according to an official statement.

"The same incident of stone pelting had been taken place yesterday i.e 02.01.2023 at Kumarganj stn under RPF/POST/SAMSI, DIV-Katihar, NFR, as a result, a case had been registered by Samsi post u/s- 154 of Rly act," the statement added.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had recently defended the attacks on the Vande Bharat express train in West Bengal citing people are unhappy with the train and that the new train is nothing but an old train refurbished with a new engine.

