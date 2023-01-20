Vande Bharat Express Attacked In West Bengal Again; This Time Near Dalkhola Station

A Vande Bharat Express train was attacked on Friday, January 20 at around 05:55 pm. The train was going from West Bengal's New Jalpaiguri station towards Malda Town station. An on-duty escort party of railway officials said a passenger reported stone pelting near Dalkhola station. A preliminary probe found that the a glass on the right side of coach C-6, near seat numbers 70 and 72 cracked due to stone pelting.

Not the first time

This is not the first time a Vande Bharat Express train has been attacked in West Bengal. The Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express was attacked in Malda district of West Bengal on its inaugural run, not once but twice.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first Vande Bharat Express on December 30.

How has the Railways responded?

Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said, following the first attack on the Vande Bharat Express in West Bengal, that strict action will be taken against vandals. "Railways are definitely going to make sure that every train is secure. I want to say that if anybody attempts this kind of thing, we will go after them and will make sure that they are arrested and taken to law."