Vande Bharat Express Cleaning System Changed; Ashwini Vaishnaw Urges People To Cooperate

With reports of littering in Vande Bharat Train doing the rounds, Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw ordered that the cleaning practice in trains be changed. Vaishnaw, who also holds the portfolio of Ministry of Communications, Electronics, and Information Technology, emphasised adopting in trains the cleaning practice followed in flights in India, where cleaning staff move around with garbage bags, collecting chips and other food packets, plastic bottles that passengers want to dispose of.

'Need your support'

Ashwini Vaishnaw shared a video informing that the Garbage Collection System has already been implemented in Vande Bharat Train-20901, from Mumbai Central to Gandhinagar Capital, 22301, from Howrah to New Jalpaiguri, 20833, from Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad. In the 27-second-long video, the cleaning staff can be seen going from one seat to another, collecting the garbage from the passengers in the bags.

"Cleaning system changed for #VandeBharat trains. Your cooperation expected," he said in the post, uploaded on the microblogging site.

'Do we deserve such facilities?'

The action by the Ministry comes after many on social media shared pictures from inside one of the Vande Bharat Trains with used food packets and other garbage scattered in the vestibule after it had reached its destination. While a few users expressed their 'shock' at the picture, given how premium the train is, others asked if 'we Indians deserve such facilities?'

पढ़ेगा India, तभी तो बढ़ेगा India



Apparently this is the Vande Bharat Express. Going by how premium the train is, such behaviour is quite shocking on the part of the travellers. Also, it begs the question: do we deserve such facilities?#India #vandebharatexpress pic.twitter.com/o6IQB7ZMqJ — इंद्रयत्न (@indrayatna101) January 28, 2023

Vande Bharat train after reaching destination 👇and if it is really true then disgusting act.

For such the slogan is

भय बिनो हुई ना प्रीत

So they all who littering the garbages at public places must be identified through CCTV & suitable action after one warning may be executed. pic.twitter.com/xuchxR1w24 — PRAVIN KUMAR SINGH (@pksingh_iffco) January 28, 2023