Vande Bharat Express: Stone Pelting Incident In West Bengal Caught On CCTV; Watch Here

Republic TV accessed the video footage of the stone-pelting attack on the Vande Bharat Express in West Bengal. The visuals taken from the CCTV on the Howrah - New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat train showed about 4-5 people standing on the left-hand side of the track hurling stones at the train. Notably, stone pelting was reported on two consecutive days on the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express on January 2 and 3.

The first incident happened on January 2 at Kumarganj station, while the Vande Bharat Express was also damaged on the following day on January 3 before the train arrived at NJP in the yard area, when stones were pelted on two coaches of the train.

Vande Bharat Express pelted with stones on two consecutive days

"On 03.01.23, at about 17.57 hrs, Train No. 22302 DN (Vande Bharat Exp) arrived at MLDT. On checking found a stone pelting mark on the glass surface of coach no. C-3 and C-6. On inquiry, it came to know that in the morning around 13.20 hrs, while the said train was going in up direction towards NJP, before arriving at NJP in the yard area the stone pelting incident happened in both C-3 and C-6 coach," according to an official statement.

"The same incident of stone pelting had been taken place yesterday i.e 02.01.2023 at Kumarganj stn under RPF/POST/SAMSI, DIV-Katihar, NFR, as a result, a case had been registered by Samsi post u/s- 154 of Rly act," the statement added.

No arrests have been made in the case as yet. An FIR has been registered under section 154 of the Railways Act at RPF post, New Jalpaiguri Junction railway station.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30 flagged off Vande Bharat Express from Howrah station.

Image: Republic