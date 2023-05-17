Vande Bharat Express Train Trial Carried Out On Mumbai-Goa Route

The trial of the semi-high-speed Vande Bhagat Express train was conducted on the Mumbai-Goa route on Tuesday, officials said.

A Vande Bharat rake, capable of running at the top speed of 180 kmph, departed from platform number 7 of CSMT in Mumbai at 5:30 AM and reached Madgaon station in Goa at 12.50 PM. The rake departed from Madaon at around 1.15 pm and reached CSMT at 8:50 pm.

The trial was carried out using the rake of CSMT-Shirdi Vande Bharat Express which does not run on Tuesdays, officials said.

Currently, three Vande Bharat Express trains operate between the financial capital and Ahmedabad, Solapur and Shirdi.

Senior railway authorities are exploring the possibility of operating Vande Bharat Express trains on the popular Mumbai-Goa route which witness heavy rush throughout the year, officials added.

The Vande Bharat Express is an electric multiple-unit train operated by Indian Railways.