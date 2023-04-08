Vande Bharat Express Trains Now 13 In India: All About Their Routes, Timings And Fares

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, flagged off two new Vande Bharat Express trains, taking the total number of operational ones to 13. The first one to be inaugurated today was Secunderabad- Tirupati Vande Bharat Express in Telangana and the second was the Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express in Tamil Nadu. Below is a list of all the operational Vande Bharat Express trains, their routes and more.

Vande Bharat Express trains in India

1. New Delhi - Varanasi Vande Bharat Express: It was the first Vande Bharat Express that was inaugurated on February 15, 2019 by PM Modi. The Express covers 759 km before it reaches its destination through New Delhi, Kanpur, and Allahabad. It has a departure time of 6 am and an arrival time of 2 pm and it runs five days a week barring Monday and Thursday. The base fare of the ticket is Rs 1,288 and goes up to Rs 3,025.

2. New Delhi - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (J&K) Vande Bharat Express: Flagged off on October 3, 2019, the New Delhi-Katra also departs at 6 am to reach its destination at 2 pm. It stops at Ambala Cantt, Ludhiana and Jammu Tawi and operates six days a week (not on Tuesdays). This train covers a distance of 655 km in eight hours. The cost of the tickets ranges from Rs 1,570 to Rs 3,015 for the entire journey.

3. Gandhinagar - Mumbai Vande Bharat Express: Also inaugurated by PM Modi on September 30, 2022, the train departs from Mumbai Central at 6 am, reaching Gandhinagar at 12:30 pm. It covers a distance of 540 km in six hours and 30 minutes with halts at Surat, Vadodara and Ahmedabad and operates six days a week except for Sunday. The base fare for travel from Gandhinagar to Mumbai is Rs 974, and that from Mumbai to Gandhinagar is Rs 975 in a chair car. For the Executive class, it is Rs 2,017 from Mumbai to Gandhinagar and that from Gandhinagar to Mumbai is Rs 2,018.

4. New Delhi - Amb Andaura in Himachal Pradesh Vande Bharat Express: This train was flagged off on October 13, 2022 and it operates six days a week except for Friday. Capable of travelling at a top speed of 130 km per hour, the train covers 412 km in under five hours and halts at Ambala, Chandigarh, Anandpur Sahib and Una. The base fare of the journey from both sides is Rs 955 and Rs 1,075 for chair car whereas, from Amb Andaura-Delhi, it is Rs 1,890 and Rs 2,045.

5. Chennai - Mysuru Vande Bharat Express: This train which was flagged off on November 11, 2022, covers a distance of 479 km in a time period of 6 hours and 40 minutes between Chennai in Tamil Nadu and Mysuru in Karnataka. It only halts at the Bengaluru City Junction. The fare for Chennai-Mysuru Express is Rs 1,200 for a chair car and Rs 2,295 for the Executive class whereas for Mysuru-Chennai it is Rs 1,365 for the chair car and Rs 2,485 for Executive Class. Commencing its journey at 5:50 am, the Express takes around 6 hours and 40 minutes to travel 504 km.

6. Nagpur - Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express: The Nagpur-Bilaspur Express was flagged off on December 11 last year and it covers a distance of 412 km in roughly 5 hours and 20 minutes. Starting from Nagpur at 2 pm and from Bilaspur at 6:45 am, the trains operate six days a week except for Saturday and halt at Raipur, Durg and Gondia. The fare for a chair car is Rs 1,075 whereas for the Executive class, it is Rs 2,045 for the entire journey.

7. Howrah - New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express: This train was inaugurated on December 30, 2022 and operates six days in a week except for Wednesday. Starting from Howrah Junction at 5:55 am, the train reaches its destination 454 km away in 7 hours and 30 minutes. The ticket cost ranges from Rs 1,090 (without catering) in chair car and goes up to Rs 2,670 in Executive class.

8. Secunderabad - Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express: The Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Express was Telangana's first semi-high-speed passenger train which covers a distance of 699 km in 8 hours and 30 minutes. After commencing its journey at 3 pm, the train halts at Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada Junction and Rajahmundry before Vishakhapatnam at 11:30 pm and runs six days a week except for Sunday. It was flagged off on January 18, 2023, and the ticket price starts at Rs 1,665 and goes up to Rs 3,120 for the full journey.

9. Mumbai - Solapur Vande Bharat Express: The train starts at 6:05 am from Solapur and reaches Mumbai after a 455 km journey covered in 6 hours and 30 minutes. The trains run six days a week except for Wednesday and the fare ranges from Rs 1,300 to Rs 2,365 for chair car and Executive class, respectively. The trains stop at Kurduwadi, Pune, Kalyan and Dadar.

10. Mumbai - Shirdi Vande Bharat Express: The Mumbai-Shirdi express starts from CMST in Mumbai at 6:20 am and reaches Shirdi at around 11:40 am. It halts at Dadar, Thane and Nashik and the tickets cost Rs 840 and Rs 1,670 (without catering) for chair car and Executive class respectively.

11. Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin - Bhopal's Rani Kamlapati station Vande Bharat Express: This train operates six days a week except for Saturday and covers the entire journey of 700 km in 7 hours and 45 minutes. The train starts at 5:40 am from Bhopal and the price of tickets for both sides ranges from Rs 1,600 to Rs 3,185. It halts at Gwalior, Veerangana Laxmibai Jhansi and Agra Cantt.

12. Secunderabad - Tirupati Vande Bharat Express: This train starts at 6 am from Secunderabad and reach Tirupati after a 660 km long journey in 8 hours and 30 minutes. It will operate six days a week except for Tuesday and ticket costs range from Rs 1,640 (including caterin) in chair car and Rs 3,080 in Executive class. The trains will halt at Nalgonda, Guntur, Ongole, and Nellore stations.

13. Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express: Starting from Coimbatore at 6 am, the train will reach Chennai at 12:10 pm after a 495 km journey. It will operate for six days a week except for Wednesday and the ticket prices range from Rs 1,365 which includes optional catering charges in the chair car and Rs 2,485 for the Executive class. The train stops at three locations namely Tiruppur, Erode, and Salem.