Vande Bharat Express Trains To Run Through 200 Cities Across India By 2024

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday, June 1 said that Vande Bharat trains will be operational in all states by June and that the government has a target of covering around 200 cities by mid-2024.

"Vande Bharat Express will reach every state in the month of June. We are moving with a target of covering almost 200 cities by the middle of next year," he said.

Three versions of Vande Bharat Trains

Last month, Railways Minister Vaishnaw also spoke about three versions of Vande Bharat trains - Vande Chair Car, Vande Metro, and Vande Sleepers by February-March next year.

The indigenous trains are getting prepared to replace Shatabdis, Rajdhanis, and local trains, and are being currently developed at the Integrated Coach Factory in Chennai.

While interacting with PTI, the minister also said that in the next three to four years, railway tracks will be upgraded to support the maximum speed of 160 kmph of Vande Bharat trains.

Union Minister Vaishnaw further stated, "There are three formats of Vande Bharat. Vande Metro for less than 100 kilometres, Vande Chair Car for 100-550 kilometres, and Vande Sleepers for a journey beyond 550 kilometres. These three formats will be ready by February or March (next year).''

PM Modi to flag off Goa-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday, June 3, morning virtually launch the inaugural run of the Goa-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express from Madgaon railway station. It will be the 19th semi-high-speed Vande Bharat train in the country, a fourth train to run from Mumbai, and a fifth one to run from Maharashtra.

Vaishnaw also shared a video of the new Vande Bharat Express passing through the Konkan tunnel. In the clip, the train can be seen crossing through the long Konkan tunnels which are located at a geographically difficult terrain. This route of the Vande Bharat has beautiful scenery and it passes from between the forest surrounded by greenery.

Next 🚄#VandeBharat… through the Konkan tunnels.

2️⃣ days to go pic.twitter.com/vm0Tz0iTkq — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) June 1, 2023

On June 3, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will be present for the function at the Madgaon railway station. The Prime Minister will show the green flag through a video link to the train at around 10.45 am and the train is likely to reach Mumbai at around 6.30 pm.

The regular service of the Mumbai-Goa train is expected to start from next week and it will run six days a week except on Friday.

(With inputs from PTI)