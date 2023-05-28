Vande Bharat In The Northeast: Assam Gears Up For First Semi-high Speed Train

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Assam's first Vande Bharat train at 12pm on May 29. Preparations are underway in full swing for the event. The PM, via video conferencing, will show the green flag to the train which will run from Guwahati in Assam to the New Jalpaiguri station in West Bengal. The train will cover a distance of a little over 400 km in 5 hours and 30 mins, about an hour less than the fastest train currently takes for the same journey.

Guwahati | Prime Minister Narendra Modi to flag off the first Vande Bharat Express of the Northeast in Assam tomorrow. The northeast-bound Vande Bharat will run between New Jalpaiguri Station in West Bengal and Guwahati in Assam. pic.twitter.com/N3moAfnqvI May 28, 2023

"I am delighted to flag off Assam’s first Vande Bharat Express tomorrow, 29th May, at 12 noon. This state-of-the-art train embodies our commitment to providing speed, comfort and enhanced connectivity. It will also boost tourism and enrich socio-economic development," PM Modi tweeted.

"Prime Minister will also dedicate 182 Route Kms of newly electrified sections. This will help provide pollution-free transportation with trains running at higher speed and reduced running time of trains. It will also open the doors for trains running on electric traction to enter Meghalaya," an official statement from the PMO read.

"The Prime Minister will also inaugurate a newly-constructed DEMU/MEMU shed at Lumding in Assam. This new facility will be helpful for maintaining DEMU rakes operating in this region, leading to better operational feasibility," it further read.

Railway minister vows to make northeast stations world-class

#WATCH | Assam: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw speaks on the first Vande Bharat Express of the Northeast to be flagged off tomorrow by PM Modi, says, "Our motive is to develop Northeast railway and make Guwahati station world-class." pic.twitter.com/MquA3cp6XQ — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2023

Ahead of the launch of the Vande Bharat train, railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Central government has planned to make every station in the northeast world-class.

"We have to make Guwahati station world-class. I will conduct a review of that. In fact, we have to make all 59 stations in the northeast world-class," the minister said. "We have to complete several projects worth Rs 70,000 crore in the northeast. Modi Ji has a very big vision for the northeast. Earlier people used to 'look east' Modi ji changed it to 'act east," he added. Apart from PM Modi, Vaishnaw and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will also be present at the event.