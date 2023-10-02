Vande Bharat Motorman Averts Accident By Applying Brakes On Seeing Stones & Rods On Tracks

The motorman of Vande Bharat Udaipur-Jaipur train averted a major untoward incident by applying emergency brakes on noticing stones and rods lying on the tracks.

Train no 20979 Vande Bharat Express was on its way from Udaipur to Jaipur. At 9:55 am, the motorman noticed stones and other obstructions on the tracks and applied emergency brakes.

The video, which is being widely shared on social media shows stones and two rods placed in the joggle plate of the tracks. Railways officials, local police and Government Railway Police (GRP) visited the Gangarar-Soniyana section. A probe has been launched into the incident.

Rods found on tracks in Rajasthan

"Train No 20979 Vande Bharat Udaipur-Jaipur stopped at KM no 158/18, 158/19 in the Gangarar-Soniyana section. The stoppage was due to the placing of some ballast on the track and of two rods, of one feet each, in the joggle plate on the said Km. The incident occurred at around 09:55 hrs in the jurisdiction of RPF/post/Bhilwara. The location comes under the jurisdiction of SHO/Gangarar in Chittaurgarh district," Railway official said.

"The spot was visited by DSC/Ajmer, IPF/Bhilwara, PWI/Gangarar, local Police and GRP officials. DSC/Ajmer has apprised SP/Chittaurgarh. RPF is registering a case under the Railways Act. PWI/Gangarar is also giving FIR to SHO/Gangarar," the official added.